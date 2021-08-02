Zika virus infection: Central team to visit Pune

A central team of experts will visit Pune district to monitor the Zika virus situation after the first case was detected at Belsar village in Purandar tehsil.

The three-member central team will include a public health expert from the office of the regional director, Pune, a gynaecologist from Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi, and an entomologist from the National Institute of Malaria Research.

The team will work with the state health department and take stock of the situation to assess whether the Union health ministry’s action plan for Zika management is being implemented.

According to Dr Ujjwala Jadhav, Purandar tehsil health officer, their house- to-house survey is underway, and on the second day, as many as 15 teams visited 593 houses in Belsar and its five surrounding villages.

A total population of 2,408 was covered and the teams identified 11 pregnant women. “We have sent 49 serum samples of those with fever, eight pregnant women and others to rule out Zika virus infection,” Dr Jadhav said.