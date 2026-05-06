Zero Shadow Day, when all shadows disappear, in Pune on May 13

In several parts of Pune, such as IUCAA, scientists and regular people, especially children, will gather on open ground and watch as objects, such as bottles, cast no shadow around 12.30 pm. (Credits: Pexels)

On May 13, your shadow will take some time off. Pune will experience the Zero Shadow Day when vertical objects cast no shadow on earth for a few minutes. On any other day, even at noon, when the sun is supposed to be directly overhead, it is not. As a result, we see shadows at our back, towards our sides or in front.

But, two times a year – May 13 and September 30 – the length of the shadow in Pune will be zero. On September 30, because of the clouds and rain, this phenomena is usually not clear, making May 13 important for astronomy buffs of the city. In Mumbai, the Zero Shadow Days are on May 15 and July 29, in Nashik, it is on May 20 and July 24, and in Satara, it falls on May 10 and August 3.