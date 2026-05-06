Zero Shadow Day, when all shadows disappear, in Pune on May 13

Mumbai May 15 & July 29; Nashik May 20 & July 24; Satara May 10 & Aug 3.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneMay 6, 2026 08:37 PM IST
zero shadow dayIn several parts of Pune, such as IUCAA, scientists and regular people, especially children, will gather on open ground and watch as objects, such as bottles, cast no shadow around 12.30 pm. (Credits: Pexels)
Make us preferred source on Google

On May 13, your shadow will take some time off. Pune will experience the Zero Shadow Day when vertical objects cast no shadow on earth for a few minutes. On any other day, even at noon, when the sun is supposed to be directly overhead, it is not. As a result, we see shadows at our back, towards our sides or in front.

But, two times a year – May 13 and September 30 – the length of the shadow in Pune will be zero. On September 30, because of the clouds and rain, this phenomena is usually not clear, making May 13 important for astronomy buffs of the city. In Mumbai, the Zero Shadow Days are on May 15 and July 29, in Nashik, it is on May 20 and July 24, and in Satara, it falls on May 10 and August 3.

The sun appears to move north to south every year, a result of the Earth’s axial tilt of 23.5 degree as it orbits the sun. “On March 21, the sun is positioned directly over the equator, while on June 21, it is located over the line of Cancer. Gradually, from March 21 to June 21, the sun moves 23.5 degrees towards the north. It is in that journey that Pune will get the sun exactly overhead on May 13, 12:30 pm, when our shadows will disappear,” said Deepak Joshi, vice-president of Jyotirvidya Parisanstha (JVP), the oldest club of amateur astronomers in India.

Also Read | Bengaluru sees Zero Shadow Day: What is it, why does it happen

Since the Zero Shadow Day occurs only at places whose latitude is between -23.5 degrees and +23.5 degrees, the phenomenon is experienced in the southern part of India – below the latitude of Bhopal. Apart from Maharashtra, these are the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Odisha, major parts of Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, and the southern regions of Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bengal, Tripura and Mizoram.

In several parts of Pune, such as IUCAA, scientists and regular people, especially children, will gather on open ground and watch as objects, such as bottles, cast no shadow around 12.30 pm. Their own shadows, too, will disappear. JVP will host an event for around 200 people to mark the Zero Shadow Day at Tilak Smarak Mandir.

“The Zero Shadow Day is a very significant event for us in the determination of the Earth’s radius. We take two distant locations, such as Pune and Indore. If we see that there is zero shadow in Pune but some shadow in Indore, we use trigonometry and other calculations to measure the radius of Earth as an experiment. We should celebrate this day as we are lucky enough to have the opportunity to witness it,” says Vaidya.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 06: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments