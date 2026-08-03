Yugendra Pawar on NCP(SP)-BJP alliance buzz: ‘I’ll be with Sharad Pawar’

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew Yugendra Pawar, 32, Sunday dismissed speculations of the party allying with the BJP, but said he will support the party president even if such a decision were taken.

Yugendra Pawar, the son of Ajit Pawar’s younger brother, had contested the 2024 assembly elections from the Baramati assembly constituency against his uncle. He had lost by one lakh votes but brought down Ajit Pawar’s margin of victory by more than 70,000 votes compared to the 2019 elections.

“I will be with Sharad Pawar saheb all the time… I will be with him wherever he goes,” Yugendra Pawar told The Indian Express, adding that “speculations [on NCP(SP)-BJP alliance] have been going around for quite some time now. This is all politics. I still don’t believe that the NCP(SP) will join hands with the BJP because both the parties have different ideologies.”