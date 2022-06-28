scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 27, 2022
Must Read

Youths cheat delivery boy by replacing mobile phone with soap

Mehandi Alure (32), a resident of Hadapsar, lodged an FIR in this connection at Lashkar police station. Police said Alure works as a delivery boy and has been delivering parcels for prominent e-commerce companies.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 28, 2022 4:12:54 am
Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsIn the meanwhile, the accused youngsters allegedly played a trickster and kept soap in the cell phone box and returned it to Alure. They made away with the cell phone worth Rs 43,019.

FIVE YOUNGSTERS including a woman cheated a major e-commerce company and its delivery staffer by taking away a brand new cell phone from the parcel box and replacing it with soap.

Mehandi Alure (32), a resident of Hadapsar, lodged an FIR in this connection at Lashkar police station. Police said Alure works as a delivery boy and has been delivering parcels for prominent e-commerce companies.

The accused persons called Alure on June 25 to Pune Camp area for receiving the new cell phone they had booked online. But they allegedly picked up a quarrel with Alure claiming that there was some technical problem in the cell phone.

In the meanwhile, the accused youngsters allegedly played a trickster and kept soap in the cell phone box and returned it to Alure. They made away with the cell phone worth Rs 43,019.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...Premium
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...
An IITian, a convict serving life, and a ‘whistleblower’ cop:...Premium
An IITian, a convict serving life, and a ‘whistleblower’ cop:...
Road to 2024: As BJP fills gaps ahead of next LS polls, Droupadi Murmu is...Premium
Road to 2024: As BJP fills gaps ahead of next LS polls, Droupadi Murmu is...
MYn wants to be India’s next big ‘super-app’ with unique take on privacyPremium
MYn wants to be India’s next big ‘super-app’ with unique take on privacy
More Premium Stories >>
More from Pune

After some time, Alure found that the cell phone was missing from the box and that it was replaced with soap. Police have booked the accused persons under sections 420, 34 of the IPC for allegedly cheating the complainant, Alure, and the company. Assistant police inspector Harish Shilimkar is investigating the case.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 27: Latest News
Advertisement