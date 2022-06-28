Youths cheat delivery boy by replacing mobile phone with soap

FIVE YOUNGSTERS including a woman cheated a major e-commerce company and its delivery staffer by taking away a brand new cell phone from the parcel box and replacing it with soap.

Mehandi Alure (32), a resident of Hadapsar, lodged an FIR in this connection at Lashkar police station. Police said Alure works as a delivery boy and has been delivering parcels for prominent e-commerce companies.

The accused persons called Alure on June 25 to Pune Camp area for receiving the new cell phone they had booked online. But they allegedly picked up a quarrel with Alure claiming that there was some technical problem in the cell phone.

In the meanwhile, the accused youngsters allegedly played a trickster and kept soap in the cell phone box and returned it to Alure. They made away with the cell phone worth Rs 43,019.

After some time, Alure found that the cell phone was missing from the box and that it was replaced with soap. Police have booked the accused persons under sections 420, 34 of the IPC for allegedly cheating the complainant, Alure, and the company. Assistant police inspector Harish Shilimkar is investigating the case.