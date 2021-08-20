Pune: Youth says he was lured by same ‘honey-trapping’ ring that targeted builder, forced to pay Rs 20 lakh

Following the arrest of six persons, including a 19-year-old woman, last week in connection with an alleged honey-trapping racket, a 20-year-old youth from Manjari area has filed a fresh complaint saying he was extorted of Rs 20 lakh by the same set of accused. The youth lodged the first information report at the Loni Kalbhor police station on Thursday.

Officials from Kondhwa police station had last week arrested five men and the teenager, who hails from Akola district, for allegedly honey-trapping a builder from Panvel and extorting Rs 80,000 from him.

In his police complaint, the 31-year-old builder had claimed that he came in contact with the woman through a fake account on social media. The woman called him to Pune and had a physical relationship with him, after which three of her accomplices intercepted the builder’s car in Kondhwa area on August 7, assaulted him and threatened to file a case of rape against him. The trio initially robbed him of Rs 50,000 in cash and later withdrew Rs 30,000 with his debit card. They continued to threaten him and demand Rs 5 lakh.

Now, the youth, a resident of Manjari, has come forward with a complaint that he too came in contact with the same woman through social media in October last year. He said he was lured into a physical relationship with her, after which her aides threatened to lodge a complaint of rape against him.

The youth has alleged that the accused extorted Rs 20 lakh from him, said Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Mokashi of Loni Kalbhor police station. Police have booked 12 persons in this case, of which six have already been arrested by Kondhwa police.

In a similar case, Pune City Police had earlier this week arrested four men and launched a search for a woman for allegedly honey-trapping a 59-year-old retired official of the the Indian Air Force. The woman had approached him on the pretext of getting jobs in his business and her accomplices later tried to extort Rs 30 lakh from him.