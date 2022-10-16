Pimpri-Chinchwad: Youth smashes beer bottle on traffic cop’s head, arrested

A traffic policeman on duty was seriously injured after he was attacked with a beer bottle by a youth in Kalewadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday night as police personnel tried to ease the traffic jam at a junction, officers said. The accused has been arrested.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8 pm at MM Chowk when the accused Vaibhav Gaikwad, 19, a resident of Pavananagar area of Kalewadi, attacked traffic constable Ramesh Jadhav, 52, who is currently posted with Wakad traffic division. Jadhav was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently under treatment for his head injury. He filed an FIR in this regard at Wakad police station early on Sunday.

Officers said that on Saturday evening, Jadhav was on duty at Rahatni Chowk when he was directed by senior officials to rush to MM Chowk around 7.45 pm because of a traffic jam in the area. When Jadhav reached there, other traffic police personnel were already taking efforts to ease the congestion. In coordination with them, Jadhav stopped the traffic coming from Tapkir Chowk to MM Chowk, to allow the vehicles coming from Chinchwad to proceed. This was when Gaikwad approached him and started hurling abuses, the police said. As Jadhav signalled him to step aside, Gaikwad took out a beer bottle and allegedly hit Jadhav on his head, they added.

Officials said Jadhav started bleeding profusely and his shirt was drenched in blood. Gaikwad then brandished the broken beer bottle and threatened those who tried to help the officer. Soon, a traffic warden detained the youth.

Gaikwad has been booked under IPC sections pertaining to physical assault, assault on a public servant and criminal intimidation, among others.