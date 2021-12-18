Youth dies by suicide; family claims was preparing for MPSC exams

A 25-year-old youth, preparing for the exams conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), was found dead at his house in a village in Daund taluka of Pune district on Friday afternoon. Police suspect that the youth may have died by suicide.

The deceased was identified as Malhari Namdeo Baravkar, a resident of Deulgaon Gada village of Daund taluka in Pune district located around 65 km from Pune City.

Police said that his family members were not at home when he allegedly took the drastic step. They found him hanging when they returned around 4 pm.

Inspector Narayan Pawar, in charge of Yawat police station, said, “The deceased was found hanging by his family members when they returned. The primary investigation points to suicide. We found a suicide note, suspected to have been written by him. The note addressed to family members said that no one should be held responsible for his suicide and he was taking the extreme because he could not fulfil their aspirations. His family members told us that he was preparing for the MPSC examinations and had been under stress due to various issues related to the exam. However, the note does not mention the MPSC exam.”