scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Youth dies after hit on head with glass bottle, stick

Officers from Sinhagad Road police station said the deceased was identified as Nagesh Siddappa Chinchole (17) alias Silver, who ran a paan shop.

Police have launched a search for the murder suspect (Representational File)

A 17-year-old youth died after being hit on his head with a glass bottle and wooden stick in Vadgaon area of Pune on Sunday afternoon. Police have launched a search for the murder suspect.

Officers from Sinhagad Road police station said the deceased was identified as Nagesh Siddappa Chinchole (17) alias Silver, who ran a paan shop. The incident took place around 12.30 pm when Chinchole was talking to a girl in the Survey No 50 area of Vadgaon.

Police said the assailant hit Chinchole with an empty glass bottle and wooden stick on the head before fleeing the spot. Chinchole was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

More from Pune

Senior Inspector Shailesh Sankhe said, “We are yet to ascertain the motive behind the attack. The investigating team is working on some leads to identify and arrest the suspected assailant.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From the Explained editor: Short histories of the CBI and ED, live stream...Premium
From the Explained editor: Short histories of the CBI and ED, live stream...
The Muslim political predicamentPremium
The Muslim political predicament
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-09-2022 at 12:09:12 am
Next Story

Shah security breach: Arrested man posed as security at other events too, including one with PM Modi

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement