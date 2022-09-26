Youth dies after hit on head with glass bottle, stick

A 17-year-old youth died after being hit on his head with a glass bottle and wooden stick in Vadgaon area of Pune on Sunday afternoon. Police have launched a search for the murder suspect.

Officers from Sinhagad Road police station said the deceased was identified as Nagesh Siddappa Chinchole (17) alias Silver, who ran a paan shop. The incident took place around 12.30 pm when Chinchole was talking to a girl in the Survey No 50 area of Vadgaon.

Police said the assailant hit Chinchole with an empty glass bottle and wooden stick on the head before fleeing the spot. Chinchole was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Senior Inspector Shailesh Sankhe said, “We are yet to ascertain the motive behind the attack. The investigating team is working on some leads to identify and arrest the suspected assailant.”