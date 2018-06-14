Youth Congress registration drive begins ahead of internal elections

Only active members of the party are eligible to vote and be candidates for organisation elections. (File) Only active members of the party are eligible to vote and be candidates for organisation elections. (File)

Ahead of its internal elections for the appointment of representatives at all levels, the Youth Congress has launched a registration drive, along with nomination filing for the organisational elections. The last day of registration is July 9.

Only active members of the party are eligible to vote and be candidates for organisation elections. Membership is open to all, the only qualifiers being the person should be between 18 and 35 years old, not affiliated to any other political party and should not have any prior criminal convictions. Membership form can be submitted either manually, or online — http://www.iyc.in or mobile app ‘With IYC’. Membership fee for physical submissions is Rs 125 and for online submissions it is Rs 75.

The subsequent election comprises voting for positions in the assembly, district and state committees. “The election process has changed a little since last time,” said party PRO Sajat Tariq. “This time, there will be no selection of block committees. Instead, you will directly vote for candidates at the assembly, district and state levels”, he said.

Additionally, 12.5 per cent of the seats for the elections have been reserved each for women and SC/ST categories. “For SC/ST categories, we have selected the constituencies of Ahmednagar, Amravati, Aurangabad city, Dhule, Kolhapur and Pimpri-Chinchwad,” said Tariq.

