Youth beaten to death in Pimpri after he retaliates to repeated harassment

A 25-year-old man was brutally beaten to death Thursday by a group of persons from his neighbourhood in Milind Nagar area of Pimpri after he retaliated to their frequent harassment.

Police registered an FIR Sunday and identified seven of the attackers. Two of them, Sashin Nikalje (40) and Shaukat Shaikh (32), have been arrested.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s 50-year-old mother Pushpa Kasbe at Pimpri police station Sunday, miscreants in their neighbourhood often teased her son Manoj and called him mentally unstable. A few days ago, Manoj had retaliated by hitting one of the harassers with a stick. On Thursday afternoon, a group of over 10 persons from the neighbourhood brutally attacked the youth with bamboo sticks, cricket stumps and chairs leading to his death sometime later.

“We are in the process of identifying more attackers. More arrests will happen soon,” said Inspector Badesaab Naikwade of Pimpri police station.