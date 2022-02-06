Youth attacks teen girl with knife, arrested

February 6, 2022 1:30:31 am
A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a 17-year-old girl with a sharp weapon after she rejected his advances. Police said the accused had been allegedly harassing the girl for the last few days by repeatedly calling on her mobile phone. He was angry because the girl had refused to speak to him.
He intercepted the girl while she was on her way home from college around 4.30 pm on Friday. He then allegedly attacked her with a sharp knife. The girl sustained injuries on her face, back, chest and abdomen. The man allegedly also tried to strangle the girl.
