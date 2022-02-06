Youth attacks teen girl with knife, arrested

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a 17-year-old girl with a sharp weapon after she rejected his advances.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a 17-year-old girl with a sharp weapon after she rejected his advances. Police said the accused had been allegedly harassing the girl for the last few days by repeatedly calling on her mobile phone. He was angry because the girl had refused to speak to him.