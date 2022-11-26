scorecardresearch
Black Friday deal: Get extra months
Buy Now

Journalism of Courage

Youth attacked with cement block by rival at Koregaon Park

One of the assailants then allegedly took out a gun and fired in the air, before the group fled from the spot.

Police said the complainant, Imran Shaikh, and his friends had gone for a birthday party at a hotel. After the party, they came to the parking space where they had parked their motorcycles.

Advertisement

A man was injured when he was attacked by a group of youngsters and repeatedly hit with a block of cement at the parking lot of a building in Koregaon Park area on Thursday night.

Police said the complainant, Imran Shaikh, and his friends had gone for a birthday party at a hotel. After the party, they came to the parking space where they had parked their motorcycles.

Advertisement
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While they were on their way out, a group of youngsters attacked Shaikh’s friend Sagar Kolnatti over an old rivalry.

They allegedly hit Kolnatti repeatedly with a cement block, leaving him injured, and even threatened to kill him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Ex-ISI boss, ‘mullah general’ Asim Munir is Pakistan Army chi...Premium
Ex-ISI boss, ‘mullah general’ Asim Munir is Pakistan Army chi...
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
Advertisement

One of the assailants then allegedly took out a gun and fired in the air, before the group fled from the spot.

Police have received some leads from the video captured by a CCTV camera near the crime scene. Police sources said the assailants have been identified and they will soon be arrested.

More from Pune

Police have booked the accused under sections 307, 324, 143, 147, 148, 149, 506 (2) and 504 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-11-2022 at 03:21:50 am
Next Story

Fraudsters dupe Serum Institute of Rs 1 cr online

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Install APP

Latest News Home
Newsletters ePaper
PremiumPremium
Next Story
close