Youth attacked with cement block by rival at Koregaon Park

A man was injured when he was attacked by a group of youngsters and repeatedly hit with a block of cement at the parking lot of a building in Koregaon Park area on Thursday night.

Police said the complainant, Imran Shaikh, and his friends had gone for a birthday party at a hotel. After the party, they came to the parking space where they had parked their motorcycles.

While they were on their way out, a group of youngsters attacked Shaikh’s friend Sagar Kolnatti over an old rivalry.

They allegedly hit Kolnatti repeatedly with a cement block, leaving him injured, and even threatened to kill him.

One of the assailants then allegedly took out a gun and fired in the air, before the group fled from the spot.

Police have received some leads from the video captured by a CCTV camera near the crime scene. Police sources said the assailants have been identified and they will soon be arrested.

Police have booked the accused under sections 307, 324, 143, 147, 148, 149, 506 (2) and 504 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.