Youth arrested for ‘impersonating student of AFMC, clicking pictures of premises’

A 20-year-old youth, who was impersonating an officer student of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), was caught loitering on the premises of the Command Hospital in Wanawadi on Monday, said police. Investigators have recovered from him several fake documents, uniform paraphernalia, fake rubber stamps — including those of some senior Army officials — and photos of defence establishments on his cellphone. He was later put under arrest.

The youth, identified as Sayyed Junaid Akhtar, is from Bhusaval in Jalgaon, said police. He came under the scanner of the security personnel at the AFMC and Command Hospital as he was allegedly behaving suspiciously and clicking photos of the premises.

Security personnel alerted the Military Intelligence (MI) unit of the Southern Command. The primary inquiry by the MI officials revealed that the person was an imposter and several suspicious items were found in his possession. Akhtar was handed over to police on Monday night.

Senior Inspector Sayaji Gaware of Wanawadi police station said, “The suspect was detained after his suspicious movements were spotted. He was initially detained and questioned by Army officials. He was trying to pose as an officer student of the AFMC and was trying to get unauthorised access to Command Hospital. He was also found to have taken photos of AFMC and the premises on his cellphone. He was put under arrest after he was handed over to us by Army officials and he has been remanded to police custody till December 29. More facts will come to light after his custodial interrogation.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 5, Prakash Gaikwad said, “Our primary probe shows he was under pressure from home to get admission in a government medical college. As was unable to secure admission, he got fake stamps, papers and a uniform made. Further probe will help us ascertain more details about him.”

Investigators from the state Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Intelligence Bureau have also questioned Akhtar, said a police officer.

Police have also recovered two cellphones, the out-patient department booklet of Command Hospital, the rubber stamp of the AFMC dean, various blank forms to be filled at the AFMC, forged admission papers to the college, a uniform, belt and other paraphernalia, including buckles and badges of the AFMC, from him.