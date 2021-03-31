Youth arrested for attempting theft at Command Hospital in Pune

Police havaldar Santosh Kumbhar, the case’s investigating officer said Jedhe has been arrested and further probe is on.

Pune City Police have arrested a youth for allegedly trying to commit theft at the Command Hospital in Wanavdi.

Ramsevak Chauhan (47), an Indian Army personnel deployed at the Command Hospital, has lodged a complaint in this case at Wanavdi police station, based on which the FIR was subsequently filed.

Police have identified the accused as Ganesh Jedhe (23), a resident of Mohammedwadi.

As per the press release issued Wednesday, Jedhe was caught while he was allegedly trying to commit theft in the staff room of a dialysis centre at the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Police havaldar Santosh Kumbhar, the case’s investigating officer said Jedhe has been arrested and further probe is on.

