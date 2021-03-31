Youth arrested for attempting theft at Command Hospital in Pune

March 31, 2021 9:05:10 pm
Pune City Police have arrested a youth for allegedly trying to commit theft at the Command Hospital in Wanavdi.
Ramsevak Chauhan (47), an Indian Army personnel deployed at the Command Hospital, has lodged a complaint in this case at Wanavdi police station, based on which the FIR was subsequently filed.
Police have identified the accused as Ganesh Jedhe (23), a resident of Mohammedwadi.
As per the press release issued Wednesday, Jedhe was caught while he was allegedly trying to commit theft in the staff room of a dialysis centre at the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
Police havaldar Santosh Kumbhar, the case’s investigating officer said Jedhe has been arrested and further probe is on.
