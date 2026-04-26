‘Your feedback to determine city’s rank in Swachh Survekshan’: PCMC administration to residents

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Sunday appealed to residents to provide feedback to the ‘Swachh Survekshan 2025-26’ to help the city secure the top rank in the nationwide survey. Residents can provide their feedback online at https://cf.sbmurban.org/.

In this annual survey conducted by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, cities are evaluated on criteria such as waste segregation, waste collection, waste processing, sanitation facilities, and citizen satisfaction. Therefore, the feedback provided by citizens is highly decisive for the city’s ranking, the civic administration said in a press release.

The administration noted that awareness is being raised through various media to convince residents of the importance of cleanliness, emphasising that everyone’s participation is necessary to make the city cleaner.