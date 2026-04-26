‘Your feedback to determine city’s rank in Swachh Survekshan’: PCMC administration to residents

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Sunday appealed to residents to provide feedback to the ‘Swachh Survekshan 2025-26’ to help the city secure the top rank in the nationwide survey. Residents can provide their feedback online at https://cf.sbmurban.org/.
In this annual survey conducted by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, cities are evaluated on criteria such as waste segregation, waste collection, waste processing, sanitation facilities, and citizen satisfaction. Therefore, the feedback provided by citizens is highly decisive for the city’s ranking, the civic administration said in a press release.
The administration noted that awareness is being raised through various media to convince residents of the importance of cleanliness, emphasising that everyone’s participation is necessary to make the city cleaner.
Mayor Ravi Landge, while appealing to the residents, stated that every individual should fulfill their responsibility by registering feedback to help Pimpri Chinchwad city achieve the top position in the Swachh Survekshan.
Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi said that “citizen feedback is vital for making the city clean and healthy.”
Additional Commissioner Kuldeep Jangam added that, along with the administration, active participation from residents is essential to achieve an excellent rank. “Each citizen’s feedback is a crucial foundation for the city’s progress, and everyone should respond in large numbers,” he said.
Deputy Commissioner Dr Pradip Thengal expressed confidence that Pimpri Chinchwad city will become cleaner, more beautiful, and healthier only through the active participation of its residents.