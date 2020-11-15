You taught me we should maintain dialogue despite political differences: Pawar’s letter to late mother

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

In an emotional letter penned to his late mother on Diwali, NCP chief Sharad Pawar Saturday took a trip down memory lane, recalling his political milestones and her influence on his life.

In the letter, addressed to his mother Shardabai and posted on Twitter, Pawar credited her for his ability to maintain dialogue with people holding different ideologies.

He made a special reference to his rain-soaked speech that became the defining image of the 2019 state assembly elections and turned the tide in favour of his party, the NCP.

Recounting how NCP was in trouble after some of his close colleagues deserted the party, Pawar said: “Some party colleagues deserted us and we faced the challenge of winning the election…Since you had given me the mantra to take on any challenge without accepting defeat and without getting depressed, there was no question of giving up.”

He recalled an incident in which his mother suffered irreversible damage to her leg after a bull attack, and the way she lived on tenaciously and engaged in public service.“Drawing inspiration from the incident, I decided to rise again and travel across Maharashtra, reaching out to every nook and corner. During this period, I felt a surge of new youthful energy in me as I even braved the heavy rain at an election rally in Satara which struck a chord with the voters, translating into votes…. New political equations were formed and our government took office… I remembered how you guided me when I filed the nomination papers for my first-ever election,” wrote Pawar, 79.

Saying his mother had dreamed of him becoming the Chief Minister of state, Pawar lamented that she was not around to see him take the oath. “Similarly, when Appasaheb and Prataprao were honoured with Padmashree (Pawar’s siblings), you were not there. When I received Padmabhushan from the central government, I was flooded with your memories….”

Referring to his mother’s election to the district local board, Pawar said: “The way you handled the dual responsibility of public life and domestic front, it left deep impression on my mind….You travelled long distances, often lugging the little babies on your side … All these qualities were imbibed in me which helped me to live up to people’s expectations..”

He praised his mother for not imposing her “socialist views”. “Though you inclined towards socialist principles, I was influenced by the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi-Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru-Yashwantrao Chavan’s Congress. But you never imposed your political views on me… You taught me that though there are political differences, we should maintain dialogue with each other.”

Stating that the siblings miss their “bai” every Diwali, Pawar said: “Though we miss you, your memories remain with us every moment.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.