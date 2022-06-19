Yoga day function at Phugewadi Metro station; joy ride for visitors

AS PART of the eighth International Yoga Day on June 21, the Union government is organising special programmes across the country. Nearly 75 special and historically important locations have been identified for the Yoga Day celebrations.

The Yoga Day celebration in Pune will be inaugurated in the presence of Union Minister for MSME Narayan Rane. The celebrations will be organised at Phugewadi Metro station in PCMC limits. Director, Maharashtra Region, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, P M Parlewar said this during a press conference at Patrakar Bhavan on Saturday.

Ministry of MSME, National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN) Pune, AYUSH Ministry, Pune, Central Communication Bureau (Maharashtra & Goa), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Pune Metro will jointly organise the Yoga Day celebrations in Pune on June 21.

Union Minister Narayan Rane will inaugurate a three-day painting exhibition on various Yoga gurus at 6.30 am. The exhibition is organised by Central Bureau of Communication, Pune. After the inauguration, from 6.40 am to 7 am there will be live telecast of Yoga day programme from Mysore, Karnataka, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest.

General yoga session with regular simple yoga practices will be held from 7 am to 7.45 am. Palewar said that arrangements have been made for more than 1,000 citizens at the venue.

“This year, yoga day is being celebrated in a unique manner in Pune – at Metro station. The Yoga sessions will be held with the participation of the citizens present, at parking space, entrance, near ticket counters and Metro platform of Phugewadi Metro station on June 21,” said Director, NIN, Prof Dr K Satyalakshmi. NIN will provide Yoga mats and healthy snacks to the people, said Prof Dr Satyalakshmi.

Manoj Kumar Daniel, an official of Pune Metro, appealed people to participate in the Yoga festival and see the work of Metro as well. First 1,000 visitors will get a joy ride from Phugewadi to Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation headquarters and back. “The free ride is sponsored by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises,” he said.

A three-day ‘Yoga-painting Exhibition’ is also organized by the Central Bureau of Communications, Maharashtra & Goa. Deputy Director, CBC, Nikhil Deshmukh, said that the exhibition is free and there is no need to buy platform tickets either.