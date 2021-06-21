Yoga Day celebrated across Pune

INS Shivaji undertook various activities at Lonavala military station from June 19 to 21, adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

VARIOUS DEFENCE establishments headquartered in Pune observed International Day of Yoga on Monday.

While some of the officers, personnel and their family members from these formations conducted yoga sessions in groups following Covid-19 norms, online sessions were held where participants attended from home. Pune-headquartered Southern Command of the Indian Army said yoga sessions were performed across all military stations under its area of responsibility with participation of more than 70,000 people, including officers, personnel, families and others.

“Spreading the message of well-being through yoga with the theme ‘Be With Yoga, Be At Home’, the Southern Command is committed towards building a healthy nation,” said a tweet from the command.

The Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre based at Khadki in Pune, which has been ensuring aftercare and rehabilitation of the personnel from the armed forces, marked the International Day of Yoga. The Military Institute of Technology (MILIT) located at Girinagar in Pune observed the occasion with all officers, personnel and their families participating in online yoga sessions.

INS Shivaji undertook various activities at Lonavala military station from June 19 to 21, adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

A yoga workshop and seminar for personnel and trainee officers and sailors were conducted by a qualified yoga instructor. Virtual yoga sessions were conducted for naval personnel and quiz and essay competitions were conducted for trainee sailors.

The 5th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also celebrated the day at the Battalion headquarters at Sudumbare in Pune district.

Commandant Anupam Srivastava led the personnel and officers for their yoga sessions.

Suryadatta Group of Institutes’ Suryadatta Fitness and Sports Academy organised Suryadatta Kala Arogyam Yogathon-2021 on International Yoga Day on Monday. Held on the Bavdhan campus of Suryadatta Group of Institutes, the event saw participation of over 100 people. Founder President of Suryadatta Group of Institutes Prof Sanjay Chordia, Vice-President and Secretary Sushma Chordiya among others attended the event. Chordia said, “Yoga develops mental and emotional orbits along with physical development. Yoga is a source of art, creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship, and positive thinking.”