Pune: Tempted by higher interest rates, PCMC administration deposited Rs 1000 core with Yes Bank

As Yes Bank found itself down in the dumbs on Friday with RBI putting moratorium on withdrawals, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation too landed on a sticky wicket as it emerged that the civic body had deposits worth around Rs 1000 crore with the bank. The civic body had favoured the Yes Bank because of its higher interest rate it offered on deposits compared to other private banks and PSUs.

“We have around Rs 984 crore deposited with the bank,” Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar told this paper. The amount includes civic body’s revenue collection from various sources like water tax, property tax, building permission fees and other heads.

The civic chief said on Thursday itself the civic administration had approached the bank for withdrawing Rs 400 crore.

“After news broke out of Yes Bank’s problems, we swung into action for withdrawing around Rs 400 crore,” he said.

Hardikar said the civic administration was depositing its collection with Yes Bank since 2017. He said the civic administration took the decision to divert its deposits from other bank to Yes Bank because of the higher rate of interest it offered on deposits. “While other banks offered around 5 per cent interest, Yes Bank was offered 7.5 to 8 per cent rate of interest,” he said.

Hardikar said due process was followed while picking Yes Bank. “Yes Bank was selected after other banks to submitted their offer indicating their rate of interest for deposits. Since Yes Bank offered highest rate of interest compared to other banks, we picked Yes Bank,” he said, adding that the swipe in and swipe facility offered by the bank offered better interest rates.

The PCMC chief said since Yes Bank came under cloud, the civic body had been consistently reducing its exposure to the bank. “We had around Rs 3000 crore deposits in the bank. We have been regularly withdrawing the deposits from Yes Bank and shifting it to other banks. We have around Rs 4000 crore deposits in other banks including nationalised banks as of today,” he said.

PCMC accounts chief Jitendra Kolambe said since morning they were trying to find out the exact amount deposited with Yes Bank. “Till evening, we found out from our records that Rs 984 crore deposits of PCMC were with Yes Bank. Yes Bank’s server was down today and therefore we could not find out the exact amount from the bank,” he said.

Kolambe said they have written a letter to the Reserve Bank of India, informing it about the deposits of the civic body with the bank.

Hardikar said they were not worried as the Finance Minister has already announced that depositors money will be safe and a restructuring plan of the bank was on the cards. “Since the Finance Minister has announced that depositors money will be safe, we don’t have to worry about our money,” he said.

