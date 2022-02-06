Yerwada slab collapse: Four arrested in police custody till Feb 15

FOUR PERSONS arrested in connection with the slab collapse in Yerwada, which resulted in the death of five workers and left at least four others injured on Thursday night, have been sent to police custody till February 15.

A slab at the construction site of Bluegrass Business Park near Shastri Nagar junction on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road in Yerwada had collapsed around 10 pm on Thursday. Labourers at the spot fell down as the supporting structure of the slab came down and they were buried under tonnes of metal. Five of them died and few others were injured.

Mohammad Nahid Mohammad Master (21), a construction worker, filed an FIR at Yerwada police station. As per the FIR, Bluegrass Business Park’s construction contractor Ahluwalia Contractor Private Limited’s Mohan Achalkar, several other unnamed staff of the firm; MCPL’s labour supervisor identified as Sharif and CNW’s supervisor Satish, are booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 336 (endangering human life by acting negligently), 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code.

Later, police arrested four persons including safety engineer Imtiyaz Abdul Barkhat Ansari (38), labour supervisor Mohammad Sharif Habibul Raheman Alam (35), site engineer Vijay Eknath Dhakode (25) and site manager Mujif Khan (45). Police said the four accused were present at the construction site and they allegedly failed to take essential safety precautions, due to which the incident took place.

Senior Police Inspector Yunus Shaikh of Yerwada police station produced them before a magistrate court on Saturday. Assistant Public Prosecutor Yogesh Kadam sought their custody for 14 days for further investigation.

Police told the court that they want to investigate the agreement papers between the owner of the land (where the incident took place) and the construction company to know if more persons are involved in the offence. The court remanded the accused to police custody for 10 days.