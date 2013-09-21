Yerawada wall collapse: Compensation to kin of victims ruled out

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration on Friday ruled out compensation to relatives of four victims of a family who were killed in a wall collapse at Yerawada.The victims lived in an illegal hut and cannot be given financial assistance, said Rajendra Jagtap,Additional Municipal Commissioner. As the corporators took on the civic administration over the issue,NCP leader Subhash Jagtap said it was not possible for the civic administration to give compensation. A special meeting has been called on September 24 to discuss the issue as corporators remained firm on their stand.

Satara woman dies of swine flu

Pune: Thirty-three-year old Vaishali Barge from Satara died of swine flu at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital on Friday. She had been suffering from fever,cough and expectoration since September 4. She was being treated at a local hospital,but was admitted to Punes Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital after her condition deteriorated on September 8. She,however,did not respond to the treatment and died of sepsis and multi-organ failure.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App