At Yerawada prison, inmates take on role of chess coaches for 200 fellow prisoners

AS THE day began inside the high-security Yerawada Central Prison in Pune, a life-term inmate walked to the prison library. On the tables lay chessboards, pieces already arranged, and some desktop computers with chess applications open. A dozen inmates were ready for the lesson for the day: the King and Pawn versus King endgame, one of the most fundamental endgames in chess.

The life-term inmate, in his late 40s, is among a group of around 20 prisoners at Yerawada Central Prison who are training nearly 200 fellow inmates interested in chess. The group includes members of the winning team of the FIDE Intercontinental Championship for Prisoners, along with others receiving expert coaching as they prepare for future editions of the tournament. In October last year, a six-member team of inmates from Yerawada prison clinched gold by beating the El Salvador team in a decisive Armageddon game in a tense final match. All six members are serving life sentences, so are most of the 20 inmates who are being trained for future editions.

The chess team at Yerawada Central Prison began taking shape in mid-2021 under Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)’s social stewardship programme, Parivartan: Prison to Pride, launched across prisons in India. The initiative gained international attention in 2024 when Yerawada hosted the International Chess for Freedom Conference, organised by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in partnership with IOC, focusing on chess as a key correctional activity. Prior to gold in the intercontinental championship in October 2025, the Yerawada prison team clinched silver in Asian championship in 2025, fourth position in intercontinental championship in 2024, gold in intercontinental championship in 2023 and bronze in intercontinental championship in 2022. The intercontinental championship is the biggest-ever chess event among correctional facilities, organised by FIDE and the Chicago Cook County Sheriff’s Office, a part of the ‘Chess for Freedom’ programme.

Yerawada prison Superintendent Sunil Dhamal said, “Inside the prison walls, chess has become more than a game. It offers inmates a structured space to think, plan and focus, replacing idle hours with discipline and purpose. The dedication shown by the players reflects a deeper desire to rebuild themselves and move beyond the most difficult chapters of their lives. We have a group of around 20 inmates, most serving life sentences, who have been selected for specialised training. They undergo intensive training from outside coaches for two to three months prior to each international competition. But for the rest of the year, these 20 inmates become coaches for around 200 inmates who are interested in chess.”

A prison department officer said, “Every inmate carries a past marked by difficult and often dark chapters. Chess, with its emphasis on strategy, patience and discipline, offers a rare opportunity to look ahead with purpose. While all the participants are serving sentences for serious offences including murder, the programme aims to open a constructive path — one that encourages reflection, responsibility and the possibility of a more positive future.”

Indian Chess Grandmaster Abhijit Kunte, who mentors the programme, roped in chess player and trainer Ketan Khaire as the team coach around the same time when the team was formed in 2021. Along with Kunte and Khaire, the trainers for the Yerawada chess team comprises International Master Eesha Karavade, Assistant Coach Sagar Mohite, Competition Referee Pavan Katkade, Computer Systems Assistant Ganesh Malkari and Team Coordinator Yogesh Pardeshi. The programme receives guidance from Additional Director General Suhas Warke and Special Inspector General Yogesh Desai.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Khaire said, “While the focus of the programme is training of the 20 selected inmates, what makes us even prouder is the fact that these 20 become coaches themselves for around 200 more inmates. That is a very unexpected yet reassuring spin-off of our programme. When we started the specialised training, chess skill sets were unrefined. The programme began by grounding participants in the basics — understanding the language of chess, learning how to record games, and gaining clarity about the level of competition ahead. As training progressed to deeper tactical and strategic concepts, the sessions evolved into more than lessons on the board. In that space, many inmates began sharing their personal challenges, speaking candidly about emotional burdens and their desire for change. We now have a set of 20 inmates who can compete in international competitions and a pool of 200 more to select from.”

Training includes chess rules and terminology, algebraic notation and tournament protocols, followed by opening principles, core tactical motifs such as forks, pins and skewers, and fundamental endgames including king-and-pawn positions. Sessions also emphasise game analysis, error identification and time management.