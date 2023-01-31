Seven minors lodged at Yerawada observation home for juveniles escape, search on

Seven juveniles in conflict with law and lodged at the government-run Juvenile Observation Home in Yerawada following their detention in various criminal cases managed to escape from the facility Monday. A search had been launched for them, Pune police officials said.

According to the information given by officials at the Yerawada police station, the incident was reported from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Udyog Kendra. The details of how the minors managed to escape were not immediately available.

Senior Inspector Balkrishna Kadam, in-charge of the Yerawada police station, said, “The seven minors who were lodged at the observation centre following their detention in criminal cases, managed to escape on Monday morning. A case was subsequently registered at Yerawada police station later in the day. We have launched a search for them.”

Multiple incidents of minors escaping from the minimum security observation home have been reported in the past. In August last year, a group of seven minors lodged at the facility were booked after they pelted stones and created a ruckus following a fight during a football game.