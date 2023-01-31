scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

Seven minors lodged at Yerawada observation home for juveniles escape, search on

Senior Inspector Balkrishna Kadam, in-charge of the Yerawada police station, said, "The seven minors who were lodged at the observation centre following their detention in criminal cases, managed to escape on Monday morning.

Seven juveniles in Yerawada observation home following their detention in various criminal cases managed to escape from the facility. (file)
Listen to this article
Seven minors lodged at Yerawada observation home for juveniles escape, search on
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Seven juveniles in conflict with law and lodged at the government-run Juvenile Observation Home in Yerawada following their detention in various criminal cases managed to escape from the facility Monday. A search had been launched for them, Pune police officials said.

According to the information given by officials at the Yerawada police station, the incident was reported from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Udyog Kendra. The details of how the minors managed to escape were not immediately available.

Senior Inspector Balkrishna Kadam, in-charge of the Yerawada police station, said, “The seven minors who were lodged at the observation centre following their detention in criminal cases, managed to escape on Monday morning. A case was subsequently registered at Yerawada police station later in the day. We have launched a search for them.”

More from Pune

Multiple incidents of minors escaping from the minimum security observation home have been reported in the past. In August last year, a group of seven minors lodged at the facility were booked after they pelted stones and created a ruckus following a fight during a football game.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 09:53 IST
Next Story

Shah Rukh Khan addresses boycott Pathaan controversy for first time, reveals phone calls were made to ensure ‘peaceful’ release

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close