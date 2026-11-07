Diwali celebrations bring festive cheer behind Yerawada prison walls

Diwali at Yerawada’s two prisons — Central Prison and Open Prison — will have a flavour of its own. This Diwali, both prisons have lined up cultural programmes and special festive meals for inmates, giving them an opportunity to participate in celebrations despite being away from their families. At Yerawada Central Prison, two Diwali Pahat programmes have been planned. A special festive meal for inmates will include traditional Diwali dishes and sweets. Faral will be distributed among inmates, while those who wish to purchase additional festive items can do so from the prison canteen.

Sunil Dhamal, superintendent of Yerawada Central Prison, said celebrations will coincide with a busy period for inmates working in the prison’s manufacturing units.

“Maharashtra Prisons has its own brand, Ma-Ka, which is short for Maharashtra Karagruha. A variety of products manufactured by inmates are sold under this brand. These include bakery products, Diwali faral, furniture, textile products ranging from handkerchiefs and bedsheets to kurtas and dresses, leather and metal goods. With the festive season, the demand for these products has increased, and inmates working in the manufacturing units are busier than usual, fulfilling the orders. It is a very satisfying and proud feeling for inmates that their products bring joy to people beyond prison walls,” Dhamal said. The showroom selling these products is located near Yerawada Central Prison and currently sells a number of special Diwali items.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

He added that the prison administration had made arrangements to ensure inmates could also celebrate Diwali within the premises. “We have planned two Diwali Pahat programmes this year. As part of our annual tradition, a special meal comprising festive dishes and a sweet dish will be served to all inmates. Faral will also be distributed among them, and inmates can purchase different varieties of faral from the prison canteen,” he said.

At Yerawada Open Jail, celebrations will include a Diwali Pahat programme, a special festive meal and musical performances. The prison administration has also organised cultural activities, including a musical concert featuring visually impaired youth and children. Shamkant Shedge, superintendent of Yerawada Open Jail, said the administration had planned a series of activities to mark the festival. “We have planned a Diwali Pahat programme and a special festive meal for the inmates, which will include traditional festive dishes and sweets. We have also organised a musical concert. A concert featuring visually impaired youth and children has already been held for the inmates,” Shedge said.

The celebrations at the two prisons also come against the backdrop of a recent increase in wages paid to inmates engaged in various prison-related activities. In August this year, the Maharashtra prison administration announced a 10 percent increase in wages for inmates working as skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers.

“The wage revision is expected to benefit inmates engaged in different activities, including manufacturing and other work undertaken within prison premises. For those employed in the manufacturing units, the festive season brings an opportunity to put their skills to work on a larger scale, with their products finding a place in Diwali celebrations beyond the prison walls.” an officer said. The ‘Ma-Ka’ brand and its showroom provide a platform for showcasing and selling products manufactured by inmates. Through these units, inmates are involved in a range of activities that allow them to develop vocational skills while earning wages for their work.

Story continues below this ad

Open prisons are minimum-security facilities where convicted inmates, mostly serving life sentences, are lodged after demonstrating good behaviour. Unlike inmates in maximum-security Central prison, those in open prisons have greater freedom of movement and work in fields and other designated areas with relatively less monitoring.