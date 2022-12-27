Six-member Yemeni family found overstaying in Pune, deported

Pune City police deported a six-member family from Yemen, comprising three adults and three minor children, after they were found overstaying in India. Following a legal battle in a local court as well as the Bombay High Court, officials of the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) of the city police sent the family back to Yemen on December 24 via the Mumbai International Airport, stated a press release issued by senior police inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of special branch.

The police identified the deported Yemeni nationals as Alkharraz Waled Abdurabu Ateq, 37, his wife Heba Yahya Mohammed Hussen, 33, his brother Shawqi Abdurabu Ateq, 34, and his three minor children.

Officers said Shawqi came to Pune on January 1, 2016 on a student visa. Later, Alkharraz too arrived in Pune on a student visa on February 22, 2017 along with Heba, who came as his dependent on an X-visa.

After being informed that the family was residing illegally in the Kondhwa area, DCP R Raja and ACP Ramakant Mane initiated a probe. Soon, the FRO team confirmed the information and detained them in October this year for further action. Alkharraz and Shawqi were then kept under watch in the jurisdiction of the Kondhwa police station. Heba and the three children were shifted to the Rescue Foundation in Hadapsar, officers said.

Probe revealed that the two men initially took admission for some courses, but did not focus on studies. They, however, continued to stay in India even after their visa expired. The children were also born while Alkharraz and Heba were overstaying in the country. “But they had not completed any legal procedures to get Indian citizenship,” assistant police inspector Pankaj Pawar said.

“New passports were procured for the Yemen nationals from their Embassy in Mumbai. The process was underway to deport them to Yemen, but they did not want to go back. So they filed a case at the Cantonment court in Pune against the police. The court ordered in favour of the police, following which they unsuccessfully moved the Bombay High Court,” ACP Mane said.

“After completing the legal procedures, we booked their air tickets with the help of the Yemen Embassy. The family was still not ready to go to Yemen, but the police team worked effectively to take them to the Mumbai airport and ensured that they were deported on December 24,” he added.

According to sources with the police, the family claimed that it was unsafe for them to return to their country, which was why they opposed the deportation. However, since they had been overstaying for about five years, it was a clear violation of norms. Officers said that while residing illegally on rented premises in Parge Nagar, Kondhwa, the Yemeni nationals earned their livelihood by providing various kinds of help to people from Yemen who arrived in Pune for medical treatment or other purposes.