Year’s last solar eclipse on December 26

The solar eclipse will be the third one this year. (File) The solar eclipse will be the third one this year. (File)

This year’s final solar eclipse will occur on December 26.

Though partially cloudy conditions are likely to mar the viewing, the annular solar eclipse is expected to be visible from most parts of south India and some parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Besides, it will also be visible from Indonesia, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

In Pune, the event is expected to last for two hours and 53 minutes between 8.04 am and 10.57 am. The maximum eclipse will be observed at 9.23 am.

The Navnirmiti Learning Foundation in the city will host a skygazing session at Omkareshwar bridge near Balgandharva Rangmandir from 8 am to 11 am on December 26.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon aligns itself in between the Earth and the Sun. In an annular solar eclipse, the Moon is located at the farthest distance from the Earth and it is unable to block the Sun completely. As a result, a ring of fire is observed.

Thursday’s eclipse will be the third solar eclipse of 2019. A partial eclipse was observed on January 6 followed by total eclipse on July 2.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App