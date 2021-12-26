Year to end with normal temperatures in state, light rain expected in some parts: IMD

The final week of 2021 will see normal temperatures prevailing over Maharashtra even as parts of Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra will experience light rainfall from Wednesday to January 1, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have said. No coldwave conditions would develop in the state during the next five days, they added.

As on Sunday, no major weather systems were seen over the state or in its neighbourhood. The IMD has, therefore, forecast dry conditions along with largely stable minimum temperatures till December 29. Thereafter, night temperatures would show a declining trend by 2 to 3 degrees.

Pune’s minimum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 12.9 degrees Celsius whereas Jalgaon, at 11.7 degrees, remained the coldest city in the state.

As of now, a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is present over east Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan along with an induced cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan, the IMD said. A troughline from this system is running all the way to Vidarbha, it added.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division, IMD, Pune, said the consecutive passing of western disturbances along extreme northern parts of the country was being observed for the past few days.

“As a result, there could be very light to light rainfall over some parts of Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra this week,” he added.

Light rainfall, lightning and hail storm are forecast mainly on Monday and Wednesday. With more western disturbances likely to affect India during the latter half of this week, an induced cyclonic circulation is expected to develop and cause some light rainfall between December 29 and January 1 over north Maharashtra.