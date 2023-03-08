Year after inauguration by PM, Pune Metro awaits extension of service

UNDER CRITICISM for delay in extending the services of Metro rail on the proposed route after its inauguration a year ago by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Pune Metro officials have assured completion of work on the stretch—from Phugewadi and Garware college to Shivajinagar Interchange station and onto Ruby Hall Clinic station— by March end, so services can be launched after clearance by relevant authority.

The Pune Metro service was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6 last year just before the five-year term of BJP was coming to end in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Of the proposed 33 km metro route, including 17 km from Pimpri Chinchwad to Swargate and 16 km from Vanaz to Ramwadi, the Pune Metro service was started on the 7 km stretch of Pimpri Chinchwad station to Phugewadi station and 5 km stretch from Vanaz to Garware college station.

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) which is implementing the Pune Metro project had assured swift completion of work on phase 1 of the project by December 2022. Instead, it has postponed the deadline for extending the service several times due to delay in completion of work.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had criticised the inauguration that was taking place before the project work was complete. The Metro service initially got a good response but later, citizens turned their back on the mass transport service due to poor connectivity across the city. Soon, it became a mere joy ride for citizens.

“The city’s main locations will be connected via Metro after operations start from Phugewadi to Civil Court interchange station, Garware college station to Civil Court interchange station and Civil Court interchange station to Ruby Hall clinic station. In the next phase, the Metro from Ruby Hall clinic station to Ramwadi station, and Civil Court station to Swargate station will begin,” said Managing Director of Maha-Metro Brijesh Dixit. The work will be complete by March end, he added.

These stretches will be open to public after approval of Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

As per Pune Metro officials, the trial run has been completed on the Phugewadi to Civil Court interchange station stretch. Once open, it will connect Pune to Pimpri Chinchwad. Work on three stations of this stretch is 95 per cent complete.

In another stretch from Garware college to Civil Court Interchange station, work on three stations is almost complete. Service on this stretch will connect Paud road to JM Road, FC Road, Shivajinagar, PMC headquarters, Civil Court. It will also enable easy commute from Pune city to Pimpri Chinchwad. Services on the third stretch from Civil Court station to Ruby Hall Clinic would help passengers from Pimpri Chinchwad and Paud road to commute easily to Pune railway station, the collector’s office, police commissioner’s office, divisional commissioner’s office and road transport office.

Officials said that commencement of the three services will benefit students of Wadia college, Fergusson college, MIT college, Modern college, BMCC college, MMCC college, Agarkar Institute, Gokhale Institute, Ranade Institute, FTII and ILS college.