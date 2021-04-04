YCMH runs out of beds, Covid patients receive oxygen support sitting on chairs

At the jumbo hospital, joint initiative of the PCMC, PMRDA and the district collectorate, doctors said they have 400 free beds but not a single oxygen bed was available. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

As Covid-19 cases continue to surge, the civic-run YCM Hospital (YCMH) in Pimpri has run out of beds and has been forced to provide oxygen support to patients sitting on chairs in the triage area.Till Saturday, all the 400 beds in the hospital including the 55 in ICU were occupied.

When contacted, YCMH dean Dr Rajendra Wable told The Indian Express,”The hospital as no beds available as there is constant demand from patients in PCMC limits as well outside.” As a result, he said, patients who complained of breathlessness were put on oxygen support in the triage area. “We can’t help. Till such patients find a bed, we have to continue providing them oxygen support. When a patient arrives in triage area, we have to take the call about admitting him depending upon the severity of illness. If he or she needs oxygen support and no bed is available, then we ensure that the patient does not suffer…we immediately ensure oxygen support.”

Dr Wable said they try to accommodate patients in other civic-run facilites if no bed becomes available.

At the jumbo hospital, joint initiative of the PCMC, PMRDA and the district collectorate, doctors said they have 400 free beds but not a single oxygen bed was available. “We have 400 beds but all 200 oxygen beds and 60 ICU beds are occuped. However, we have 100 beds in High Dependency Unit (HDU),” said Dr Sangram Kapale, CEO of the 800-bed hospital.

Dr Kapale said at least 100 patients come in every day looking for admission. “We decide on admitting the patient depending upon the severity of the illness. If the patient has mild symptoms, they we advise home isolation. If they have require oxygen or ventilator support we admit them or refer to other facilities where beds are available,” he said. He added that the capacity of the jumbo facility will be increased in phases. “It is a 816-bed facility and we will increase its capacity as the admissions increase,” he said.

A private contractor has been assigned the task of running the hospital, while the PCMC monitors its overall functioning. It was first opened in September when cases reached a peak. It was closed down in January after cases fell drastically.