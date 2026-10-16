Booze bottles on post-mortem table: Inquiry launched into ‘party’ at Pimpri’s YCM Hospital

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) administration has launched an investigation after a viral video surfaced showing an alleged liquor party inside the post-mortem department of YCM Hospital in Pimpri.

The viral footage shows liquor bottles, drinks, snacks, and food plates placed directly on top of a post-mortem table, with an individual fast asleep on an adjacent sofa.

The incident came to light when a person—who was kept waiting overnight to collect a death certificate—recorded himself attempting to wake up medical personnel who appeared to be in a state of stupor. In the video, the person is heard pleading with the sleeping official after waiting for hours.