Booze bottles on post-mortem table: Inquiry launched into ‘party’ at Pimpri’s YCM Hospital

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The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) administration has launched an investigation after a viral video surfaced showing an alleged liquor party inside the post-mortem department of YCM Hospital in Pimpri.
The viral footage shows liquor bottles, drinks, snacks, and food plates placed directly on top of a post-mortem table, with an individual fast asleep on an adjacent sofa.
The incident came to light when a person—who was kept waiting overnight to collect a death certificate—recorded himself attempting to wake up medical personnel who appeared to be in a state of stupor. In the video, the person is heard pleading with the sleeping official after waiting for hours.
”The video has come to us…We are looking into it. We will investigate the matter and take appropriate action,” Maruti Gaikwad, acting dean of YCM Hospital and Medical College, told The Indian Express on Friday.
Dr Gaikwad noted he took temporary charge recently while regular dean Dr Rajendra Wable recovers from a medical procedure.
”I am actually not aware of the medical officer who is seen sleeping on the sofa. I have taken the charge temporarily just a few days back. But we will investigate the matter and find out what has actually happened,” he said.
As the second-largest public healthcare facility in Pune district with a 750-bed capacity, PCMC-run YCM Hospital serves patients from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune city, and neighboring talukas including Maval, Mulshi, Khed, Ambegaon, and Junnar.
The controversy marks the second recent lapse at YCM Hospital, where earlier a patient slid out of a moving ambulance during an inter-hospital transfer. The ”homeless” patient was being taken to Sassoon Hospital, as the YCM Hospital as it did not have the facility of septic OT. The hospital administration had asked the private contractor to take action against the ambulance driver and the staff accompanying the patient.