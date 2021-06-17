YCM hospital sets up post Covid rehabilitation centre, two non-Covid wards also opened

"Before starting the centre, YCMH dean Dr Wable and Cipla Foundation chief Anurag Mishra ensured that all compliances were met," the PCMC administration said. (Photo: www.ycmhpgi.org)

The PCMC-run Yeshwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital has set up a Post-COVID Rehabilitation Centre to help patients who have recovered from the disease to get back on their toes and perform their daily chores like they did before being infected.

“The Covid-19 scourge has continued for last one year. Several Covid patients who recover from the ailment however continue to suffer from weakness and reduced capacity of the lungs. They suffer from breathing problems. In a bid to rehabilitate such patients and increase their capacity to perform their daily activities, a Post Covid Rehabilitation Centre has been set up by the YCMH hospital,” the PCMC administration said. The centre has become operational from June 15.

Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of YCM hospital, said, “The centre is especially for those patients who face lung issues. Covid patients whose oxygen levels had fallen face reduced lung capacity post recovery. For such patients, we will conduct training and counselling to increase their lung capacity and overall wellbeing.”

Dr Wable said they have appointed a physiotherapist for helping and guiding the patients to come back on their feet. “We will be appointing one more physiotherapist for the purpose,” he said.

The machines required to train such patients have been purchased jointly by the PCMC and Cipla Foundation. “Before starting the centre, YCMH dean Dr Wable and Cipla Foundation chief Anurag Mishra ensured that all compliances were met,” the PCMC administration added.

Till date, Pimpri-Chinchwad has registered 2,54,526 positive cases. Of these, 2,49,015 patients have recovered. More than 80 per cent among them were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, health officials said. “Only those who required oxygen support after their blood oxygen level fell and had lung involvement will need rehabilitation,” said Dr Wable.

Meanwhile, Dr Wable said two wards for non-COovid patients have been started at YCM hospital. “Since the number of Covid patients have gone down, we have started two non-Covid wards as well. Covid patients have been accommodated in two wards,” he said. Dr Wable also said OPD and IPD facilties for non-Covid patients have also been started.

In another development, PCMC standing committee has sanctioned Rs 1.88 crore to be paid to the contractor who runs the Jumbo Covid hospital at Nehrunagar. “The total amount to be paid to be contractor is Rs 5.66 crore. Of which, around Rs 3.77 crore has already been paid to the contrator. The remaining amount should also be paid to the contractor,” the committee chairman Nitin Landge said.

The 816 Jumbo Covid Hospital was set up at Nehrunagar jointly by PCMC and PMRDA in July last year when coronavirus cases had started rising.