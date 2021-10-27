Pimpri-Chinchwad: YCM Hospital performs rare facial bone surgery on 48-year-old woman

A rare and critical facial bone surgery was performed successfully on a 48-year-old woman at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCM), run by Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), recently.

“The patient was diagnosed with Zygomatic hemangioma, which is one of the rarest conditions. There are only around 20 reported cases globally. This condition presents a unique and risky clinical challenge for the surgeon,” said Dr Yashwant Ingale, faciomaxillary surgeon at YCM Hospital.

Doctors at the hospital said the woman from Ahmednagar worked as a stone mine labourer. Around 18 years ago, while at work, she met with an accident during a mine blast. A stone hit her face, injuring her. Following this, a hard growth was formed on the right side of her facial bone (Zygomatic bone). In the last three-four years, she started experiencing pain in the region. This also led to facial deformity, said Dr Ingale.

The patient was admitted to the dental department, headed by Dr Ingale. “Advanced investigations such as CT scan, MRI, CT angiography and embolisation were performed. It was decided to operate the tumour at YCM hospital. The surgeon’s team succeeded at operating a very rare and challenging tumour of Zygomatic bone,” said Dr Ingale.

Dr Ingale, plastic surgeon Dr Deepak Patil and resident doctors Dr Sneha Dabhade, Dr Sanjivani Kadam and Dr Sarika Dhamale performed the surgery.

Dr Tushar Patil, head of the pathology department, played a key role in the diagnosing of the tumour. All the treatment was done under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojanawith minimal charges. The unique surgery of academic interest was performed under the guidance of Dean Dr Rajendra Wable, said Dr Ingale.