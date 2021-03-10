YCM hospital admin denies death of 10 Covid patients due to poor oxygen supply, PCMC chief orders probe

The Yeshwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital and Medical College administration has once again denied allegations that 10 Covid-19 patients had died “due to poor oxygen supply in July last year.” The issue surfaced at the first full-fledged civic general body meeting held in the presence of corporators on Tuesday. Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil has ordered an independent probe into the issue.

BJP corporator Tushar Kamthe raised the issue of poor oxygen supply to YCM hospital which he alleged resulted in the death of 10 Covid-19 patients. “The contractor himself had confessed that he had taken a shut down in July for one day. In a video gone viral, he is heard saying that the pipelines were too small to carry heavy load of oxygen and therefore oxygen could not reach the system. As a result, patients became breathless and succumbed,” Kamthe claimed, while speaking to The Indian Express.

Kamthe said since last year he had been trying to raise the issue but to no avail. “First the civic general body meetings were being held online where issues were not been taken serious. When they started physical meetings, the meetings were being adjourned on one pretext or the other. It was only on Tuesday, a full-fledged physical meeting was held where several corporators spoke,” he said.

Responding to the allegation, YCMH dean Dr Rajendra Wable told The Indian Express on Wednesday, “This issue had surfaced last year also. We had clarified that there was no connection between the death of COVID-19 patients and the oxygen supply. If there was poor oxygen supply, then not 10 but more than 50 patients would have died.”

“It is true that a shut down was taken in July. But this was because we were expanding our system and adding more oxygen beds. To fix the system, we had to take the shut down,” Dr Wable added. He said that in June, July and August, there were large number of patients as well as deaths. “The ten deaths that occurred on that day were routine. On other days too, we had same experienced as serious patients and those who arrived late were succumbing to COVID-19. However, I would like to add that YCMH death rate has been lowest among all the hospitals in Pune which is a well-documented fact,” he added.

Reacting to this incident, PCMC chief Rajesh Patil said, “I have heard the demands made by corporators regarding a probe in the functioning of the hospital. I will initiate an independent probe into the matter and place a report before the civic general body meeting.”

Patil said when COVID-19 cases were rising, the civic administration had initiated a number of steps and implemented several measures to keep the situation under control. “However, it seems some officials as well as outsiders tried to take advantage of the situation. Possibility of mistakes cannot be ruled out when certain measures are being implemented. We can learn out of it…In the meantime, we will conduct the probe and place the facts before the House,” he said. The commissioner’s directives came following orders from Mayor Usha Dhore who sought strict action against the wrongdoers.

A senior BJP corporator, however, said, “Some corporators who do not get tenders for their companies floated in the name of their friends and relatives are in the habit of making false allegations against the administration. It is important that the administration considers these facts in totality and be aware of the devious games of some people.”