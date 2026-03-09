Pune man duped of Rs 5.75 lakh in ‘hotel review’ scam via Telegram, police launch probe

Cyber fraudsters allegedly duped a man from Pune to the tune of Rs 5.75 lakh in an online hotel reviews scam, said the police Tuesday. The victim lodged the FIR in this case at the Hadapsar police station on Sunday.

As per the FIR, the 38-year-old victim is a resident of Manjari and works with a private company in the city. He said he received a “work from home” offer over Telegram on February 19. It allegedly assured a daily profit of about Rs 3,000 for giving hotel reviews online.

As the victim agreed, he said he initially got a link on a Telegram ID. He said he clicked the link and left online reviews of some hotels, after which Rs 1600 was transferred to his bank account.