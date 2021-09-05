Posing as woman on social media, Yavatmal man dupes Delhi doctor of Rs 2 crore

YAVATMAL POLICE have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly duping a doctor from Delhi of over Rs 2 crore by using social media to “honey-trap” him.

“The youth, Anil Mankar, had made accounts on Facebook and Instagram where he had identified himself as a girl called Ananya Singh Oberoi who lived in Mumbai. He had been talking to the doctor on phone over the past few months after befriending him. His voice was such that nobody could suspect him,” said Yavatmal Superintendent of Police (SP) Dilip Bhujbal.

The SP said Mankar had created the social media accounts about four years ago and had around 16,000 followers on Instagram and over 8,000 on Facebook.

During one of his conversations, Mankar, while posing as Oberoi, told the doctor that he owned a hotel in Dubai but had landed in a problem as his sister had been kidnapped and he needed money to free her, said Bhujbal.

“Earlier, he had also purchased some gold ornaments from two shops in Yavatmal and had got the doctor to pay the bill. After believing the kidnapping story, the doctor had come to Yavatmal on August 12 to hand over the amount to Mankar, who he was told had been deputed by Oberoi to collect money on her behalf,” he added.

The doctor later got suspicious when the woman he thought he was talking to went incommunicado. “So, two days ago, he came to Yavatmal with a lawyer from Delhi and another from Nagpur and approached me. Officials from cyber cell tracked the two phone numbers provided by the doctor and caught hold of Mankar from the city. He later blurted out the truth. We have recovered around Rs 1.78 crore from his house as also the gold ornaments he had got the doctor to pay for,” Bhujbal said.

The SP said police were investigating if Mankar had duped other people in a similar manner in the past.