XBB variant seems mild, patients can be treated in home isolation: Maharashtra Covid task force

Experts of the Maharashtra covid task force, after studying the XBB variant found in the state, Singapore and other countries, said that the new variant seems mild and most patients can be treated in home isolation.

“A minimal number of patients may need hospitalisation,” an official statement issued by the Maharashtra health department said Saturday.

There have been 36 patients of the XBB variant found in the state until now. The State Covid Task Force meeting, held on October 24 October, however, expressed concerns about long covid. Incidence of conditions such as diabetes, brain fog and heart diseases seem to be increasing.

“Therefore, monitoring and follow-up of Covid-recovered patients is necessary,” Dr Pradeep Awate Maharashtra Surveillance officer said.

“Even though masks are not mandatory in public places anymore, it will be beneficial to use masks in hospitals and clinic premises by healthcare workers and others,” he added.

A district wise breakup of cases showed Pune with 21 cases, Thane with 10, Nagpur 2 and Akola, Amravati and Raigad 1 each.

An age wise analysis has found two of these patients are between 11 and 20 years of age, 13 are 21 to 40 years of age, 14 are 41 to 60 years of age and seven patients are above 60 years of age. Among these, 22 are males and 14 are females.

Advertisement

Out of the 36, 19 had some symptoms and others were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms. As many as 32 patients recovered in home isolation and only four were admitted in the hospital as a precautionary measure or lack of necessary conditions for home isolation. “Nobody needed oxygen or ventilatory support,” the statement said.

No atypical symptoms were seen in any of the patients, Dr Awate said, adding that barring two of the 36, all were vaccinated and five had also taken the booster doses. A total of six patients (17.7%) had had Covid infection in the past.

As on Saturday, there are 1,532 active Covid cases in the state.