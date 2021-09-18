Written exam for 214 vacant constable posts in Pune City Police to be held on October 5

WRITTEN EXAMINATION for the 214 vacant posts of constables in Pune City Police will be conducted on October 5. The examination will be held in 143 centres located in different areas between 11 am and 12.30 pm. Police have received 39,323 applications for these 214 vacant posts.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said that an advertisement for the recruitment for the vacant posts was published in 2019. Applicants will start getting their hall tickets in their email from September 22, 2021. They can also download their hall tickets from “https://mahapolicerc.mahaitexam.in”.

This is the first time the Maharashtra Police is conducting unit-wise recruitment of constables. So, the written examination of the vacant posts of constables at different police establishments in the state is being held separately.

A press release issued on Friday stated that earlier, the Police Department was conducting a written examination for recruiting constables. This time, the written examination will be conducted through a private establishment. The state government has hired services of G S Software Technology Private Limited for this purpose, which is responsible to provide hall tickets to the applications.

Sources said all essential precautions in view of the Covid-19 outbreak will be taken at the examination centres. CCTV cameras will be installed at the centres and videography will also be done to prevent any unfair practices during the exam.