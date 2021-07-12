Write it right and other cultural attractions for Pune’s week ahead

The travel organisation Rivers and Ridges has planned a Kashmir Lakes Circuit trek that covers some of the less-known aspects of the Kashmiri mountainscape (Source: getty/Thickstock)

Author Sudha Menon is back with Get Writing, a creative writing workshop for aspiring writers. The beginner level course will take participants through the basics of creative writing and feature guided writing exercises, interactive discussions on honing the craft and insider tips to help a person’s writing stand out from the rest. Menon is the author of five non-fiction books including Legacy, Gifted and Feisty At Fifty. She is the founder of Get Writing and Writing With Women workshop series. On July 17, 3. The workshop will be conducted online. You can book a place now. Contact: 9823035869

Fugitive Dust

Artist M Pravat responds to his immediate environment and material to create art. His work aspires to capture the precarious life of built forms that are caught between permanence and disintegration, between constant re-building and tearing down, between physical presence and mental spectres. VHC Vida Heydari Contemporary gallery is holding an exhibition of his works, titled Fugitive Dust. Marvel Alaina, Showroom 3, Lane 8, Koregaon Park. Entry: Free

Dabu Painting

The art of Dabu painting is believed to have originated around 675 AD in China, from where it travelled to Rajasthan where it is practised to this day. Studio Arizona has organised a workshop for participants to learn this old technique and appreciate the meticulous approach of its artisans. The session is via recorded video so that you can access it from the comfort of your home. On July 19, 3 pm, and registrations are open. Charges: Rs 350. Contact (WhatsApp only): 9822 2544 72

Kashmir Trek

The travel organisation Rivers and Ridges has planned a Kashmir Lakes Circuit trek that covers some of the less-known aspects of the Kashmiri mountainscape – the pristine alpine high altitude lakes of Vishansar, Krishansar, Gadsar, Satsar. Nundkol and Gangbal. From July 24 to August 2. Contact: 7350064943