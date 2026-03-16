Wrestler-turned-criminal shot in Ahilyanagar dies during treatment in Pune

Sagar Kisam Moholkar gained notoriety after slapping Pune gangster Nilesh Ghaiwal during a wrestling event in Dharashiv district in April last year. (Source: Express Photo)

A wrestler-turned-criminal, Sagar Kisam Moholkar (32), who had sustained serious bullet injuries in a firing incident in Ahilyanagar district earlier this month, died while undergoing treatment at the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune on Monday.

Police said Moholkar hailed from Jamwadi in Jamkhed taluka of Ahilyanagar district. He had gained notoriety after slapping Pune gangster Nilesh Ghaiwal during a wrestling event in Dharashiv district in April last year.

Moholkar had been booked in five criminal cases, including two murders and other offences. He had been lodged in jail but was released on bail in January this year.

Two motorcycle-borne youths allegedly opened fire at Moholkar around 7.30 pm on May 4 at Noorani Colony in Jamkhed while he was walking towards his home.