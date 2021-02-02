Wrestler among three held for ‘bike thefts’, 20 two-wheelers of one particular make recovered

Officials from the Detection Branch of Khadak police station received a tip-off about three man who had recently stolen a bike parked near a hotel. After verifying the input from the informant, the three suspects were detained.

Three men including a wrestler have been arrested for allegedly stealing two-wheelers of one specific brand from across the city for the past four months. At least 20 stolen bikes have been recovered from the suspects, who said they targeted this brand because its lock was “easy to break”, police said.

Officials from the Detection Branch of Khadak police station received a tip-off about three man who had recently stolen a bike parked near a hotel. After verifying the input from the informant, the three suspects were detained.

The police learned that the three suspects had been allegedly stealing bikes of a particular brand from different parts of the city for the past four months.

The suspects said that the particular brand was targeted by them because they found its lock easy to break and had become used to it, police said. They also said this brand of bikes was popular among customers for its lower price range, police said. Till now, they have stolen at least 20 such bikes from Khadak, Hadapsar, Koregaon Park, Dattawadi, Bundgarden, Swargate and Wanawadi, police said.

The suspects had hidden these bikes on a farm in a village in Osmanabad, police said. They were planning to sell them at half price by telling potential buyers that the bikes were recovered by finance companies from defaulters, police said.

The owners of 18 of the 20 recovered bikes have been traced, police said.

Two of the suspects, Nitin Suresh Bhosale (29) and Prateek Gavhane (20), have been booked in the past for robbery, vehicle theft and illegal possession of arms, among others. The third suspect, Rushikesh Gade (21), is a trained wrestler from a famous akhada in Pune.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.