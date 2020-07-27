scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 26, 2020
Top News

Wreath-laying ceremony marks low-key affair

A wreath on behalf of all ranks of the Southern Command was laid at the memorial by Lieutenant General C P Mohanty, General-Officer-Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Command.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: July 27, 2020 5:07:10 am
wreath-laying ceremony, Kargil Vijay Diwas, Pune news, Maharashtra news, Indian express news A soldier stands guard at the National War Memorial in Pune. A wreath-laying ceremony was held to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday. (Photo: Ashish Kale)

In the wake of restrictions and precautions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a limited number of military personnel and war veterans were present at the National War Memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday.

A wreath on behalf of all ranks of the Southern Command was laid at the memorial by Lieutenant General C P Mohanty, General-Officer-Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Command. Lt Gen D S Ahuja, Chief of Staff, Southern Command headquarters, and Major General A K Hukku (Retd) also laid wreaths at the memorial.

In contrast to the annual ceremony, attended by a large number of serving and retired personnel, civilian dignitaries, and schoolchildren, this year’s ceremony was a low-key affair.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 as a tribute to soldiers, who fought in the Kargil War, also known as Operation Vijay. The battle was fought at an altitude of approximately 16,000 feet in Kargil-Drass sector of Ladakh, one of the most inhospitable terrains in the world.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 26: Latest News

Advertisement