Friday, July 15, 2022

Worried about placements, engineering student dies by suicide

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 16, 2022 12:51:57 am

A 21-year-old engineering student died by suicide by jumping from the eight floor of a residential building in Susgaon on Friday morning.

Police have identified the deceased as Akshay Mategaonkar, a fourth-year student at a reputed engineering college in Pune.

Police said according to a suicide note, it appears that Akshay was disturbed as he did not do well in his internship and was not confident of getting a job through placements.

