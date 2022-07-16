Worried about placements, engineering student dies by suicide

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 16, 2022 12:51:57 am
July 16, 2022 12:51:57 am
A 21-year-old engineering student died by suicide by jumping from the eight floor of a residential building in Susgaon on Friday morning.
Police have identified the deceased as Akshay Mategaonkar, a fourth-year student at a reputed engineering college in Pune.
Police said according to a suicide note, it appears that Akshay was disturbed as he did not do well in his internship and was not confident of getting a job through placements.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd