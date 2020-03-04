World Wildlife Day: Wildlife SOS marks occasion with leopard-cub reunion

The cub was identified as a female, approximately eight weeks old, and was found to be fit for release after a thorough medical examination. (Express Photo) The cub was identified as a female, approximately eight weeks old, and was found to be fit for release after a thorough medical examination. (Express Photo)

An eight week old leopard cub was reunited with its mother after they got separated, in a successful operation by Wildlife SOS and the forest department near Nirgude village in Junnar, read a statement issued on Tuesday.

Some farmers in Nirgude village were returning home from their fields around dusk on Monday, when they heard sporadic, almost inaudible cries coming from a thick clump of sugarcane stalks.

The villagers immediately contacted the Forest department of Junnar, which in turn reached out to the Wildlife SOS to help the cub find its mother.

The cub was identified as a female, approximately eight weeks old, and was found to be fit for release after a thorough medical examination. The leopardess tracked the cub down its safe box and a remote-controlled camera trap.

Mahendra Dhore, veterinary assistant, said, “We are trying to ensure that cubs that get separated from mothers don’t end up in captivity.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “On World Wildlife Day, we would like to draw attention to the man-animal conflict prevalent in Maharashtra. Wildlife SOS has partnered with the state forest department to conduct many workshops and awareness modules.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.