World Tourism day: Tour operators appeal to Centre to improve waste collection system

Ahead of World Tourism Day on September 27, travel and tourism associations of India have come together to appeal to the government to strengthen the waste collection and recycling ecosystem, to attract regional and international tourists to Indian destinations.

A month ago, the Centre had released the Swachh Survekshan (Cleanliness Survey), in which many tourist hotspots like Amritsar, Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai, Srinagar, Varanasi and Shillong received poor ratings.

Also, almost half of the world’s 50 most polluted cities are in India. In a statement issued on Saturday, Pronab Sarkar, president — Indian Association of Tour Operators — national apex body of tour operators, said, “Tourism sector is the key for the revival of Indian economy and cleanliness will play a pivotal role in the post-Covid era to attract tourists.”

“Better planning in terms of plastic waste disposal, collection, and recycling mechanism will usher in good health and well-being, clean water and sanitation, sustainable cities and communities, and responsible consumption and production,” he added.

“Banning plastic is not a solution since Covid-19 has taught us that plastic is an essential part of our life, be it masks, PPE kits, or sanitiser bottles. The need of the hour is to educate masses about its correct disposal and recycling, especially the most recycled types of plastics, so the negative effects can be curtailed and our tourist hotspots i.e. beaches, hill stations, pilgrimage can maintain their sheen,” Nilesh Shah, president, Travel and Tourism Association of Goa, said.

