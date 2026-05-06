For World Thalassemia, Red Cross Day, Blood donation camps, awareness drives to be held across Pune city

Dr Atul Kulkarni, director, Jan Kalyan Blood Bank, said that one of the key activities this month wil be various blood donation camps. Summers are when there is a lot of scarcity of blood.

A wide range of activities has been planned this year to mark World Thalassemia Day and World Red Cross Day on May 8. The Indian Red Cross Society, Pune Branch in association with Thalassemia Society Pune Chapter (TSPC) and Janakalyan Blood Bank is organising month-long activities to mark the day.

The activities will kick off with an awareness rally from Sahyadri Hospital, Deccan to IMA Hall in the morning on May 8 followed by a CME on Thalassemia at IMA Hall ( Nitu Mandke Hall).

An event will be held at the Metro Station – Civil Court along with Rotary Club Pune Central — followed by various free checkup camps, around 20 awareness sessions in colleges throughout the month and around 30-35 blood donation camps in Pune in association with various organisations and hospitals, first aid training for youth Red Cross Volunteers, etc. A fund-raising orchestra on May 8 from 7pm onwards at Nehru Memorial Hall will help contribute to the various initiatives for children with Thalassemia.