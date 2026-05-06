For World Thalassemia, Red Cross Day, Blood donation camps, awareness drives to be held across Pune city

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A wide range of activities has been planned this year to mark World Thalassemia Day and World Red Cross Day on May 8. The Indian Red Cross Society, Pune Branch in association with Thalassemia Society Pune Chapter (TSPC) and Janakalyan Blood Bank is organising month-long activities to mark the day.
The activities will kick off with an awareness rally from Sahyadri Hospital, Deccan to IMA Hall in the morning on May 8 followed by a CME on Thalassemia at IMA Hall ( Nitu Mandke Hall).
An event will be held at the Metro Station – Civil Court along with Rotary Club Pune Central — followed by various free checkup camps, around 20 awareness sessions in colleges throughout the month and around 30-35 blood donation camps in Pune in association with various organisations and hospitals, first aid training for youth Red Cross Volunteers, etc. A fund-raising orchestra on May 8 from 7pm onwards at Nehru Memorial Hall will help contribute to the various initiatives for children with Thalassemia.
“We want to reiterate that Thalassemia is a serious yet largely preventable genetic disorder through screening and counselling. In India, with thousands of affected births annually and a high carrier rate, awareness is our strongest tool. Our focus remains on the three pillars—Care through lifelong treatment support of blood transfusions, Cure via options like bone marrow transplant, and most importantly, Curb through Awareness and screening and counselling. A simple pre-marital or prenatal test can prevent lifelong suffering. Together, through community participation and sustained awareness, we can move towards a thalassemia-free future,” Dr Nita Munshi, president of Thalassemia Society Pune Chapter, said.
Dr Atul Kulkarni, director, Jan Kalyan Blood Bank, said that one of the key activities this month wil be various blood donation camps. Summers are when there is a lot of scarcity of blood. Thalassemia patients, particularly those with beta-thalassemia major, require regular blood transfusions. These blood donations and awareness would give much relief to thalassemia and other patients.
As India continues to bear one of the highest burdens of Thalassemia globally, there is an urgent need to shift focus from lifelong management to effective prevention and curbs according to experts. May 8 is celebrated as World Thalassemia Day. Dr Munshi, added that the need of the hour is widespread awareness, mandatory carrier screening, counselling, and access to prenatal diagnostic services as essential steps to curb new cases.