World Stroke Day: Time is of essence, every minute after a stroke is crucial, say experts

Every minute after the stroke is crucial and should be treated within a few hours of its onset to avoid any further complications, any form of disability and to lead a meaningful life, say experts.

They further add that with every passing minute the brain cells die and the damage is permanent, so it is crucial to act fast. For normal people, the focus should be on how to avoid strokes by identifying our personal risk factors.

World Stroke Day is observed every year on October 29. Stroke is a medical emergency which occurs when blood supply to the brain is blocked either by a clot or a burst. This can have a damaging and disabling effect on the body depending on the extent and location of the damage as different areas of the brain are responsible for controlling different functions. The ruptured blood vessels can even cause severe damage like brain hemorrhage.

“Time is crucial while treating stroke patients and we need more stroke-ready hospitals,” said Dr Nasli Icchaporia, Director – Neurology at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital. We can minimize the disability by early recognition and treatment. Interventional techniques like administering clot bursting injections within 4.5 hours and if required Mechanical Thrombectomy (Stent Retrievers with which large vessels can be opened up),) which has to be done within six hours of the stroke onset have significantly improved the outcomes if the patient is brought to the hospital in time. The new acronym, B.E.F.A.S.T, which stands for balance, eyes, face, arm, speech and time will be helpful to encourage people to recognise warning signs of a stroke and get help soon.

The role of telemedicine can prove beneficial,” said Dr Icchaporia, adding that Sahyadri Hospital recently launched Rapid Action Stroke Care Centre at Deccan, Nagar Road and Hadapsar Units, which is a specialised centre dedicated to advanced diagnosis and treatment of stroke. In effect, there is a need to design emergency departments to overcome delays and minimise the door to needle time.