World Radio Day 2026: Pune event reflects on radio’s future in age of AI

Written by Rimil Patra
Blending nostalgia with conversations on the future, Pune marked World Radio Day 2026 with an evening of talks and a documentary screening at Firodia Hall, Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute. The event was organised in line with UNESCO’s theme for the year — Radio and Artificial Intelligence (AI) — and examined how the trusted medium continues to evolve in an increasingly digitised world.
Dr Anand Deshpande, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Persistent Systems, who was scheduled to deliver a talk on Radio and AI, could not attend the programme due to personal reasons. However, the discussions reflected on the growing role of AI in streamlining programming, archiving and scheduling, while emphasising that technology cannot replace the human voice and credibility that define radio.
Eminent Marathi author and Akashvani content creator Mangala Godbole spoke about her lifelong association with radio, recalling how it once shaped daily routines from morning to night. She highlighted radio’s enduring ability to nurture local talent and provide a platform for voices from diverse fields, particularly in drama and media.
Filmmaker Makarand Waikar, Concept Producer and Co-Director of My Radio My Life, shared insights into the making of the 68-minute documentary, which captures the emotional bond listeners share with radio. The film has received recognition at over 80 international film festivals and has been screened in 36 countries.
Among the audience, Gayatri Kulkarni described the documentary as “deeply nostalgic and emotionally resonant,” noting that it would help younger generations reconnect with their cultural roots.
The event concluded with a discussion and an interactive question-and-answer session.
