World Population Day: ‘Family planning a human right’

The theme of this year’s World Population Day, observed on July 11, is ‘Family Planning is a Human Right’. India, data suggests, has the largest number of women with unmet need for contraception in the world.

“The reliance on modern contraceptives for spacing births is also low, with a 1.5 per cent uptake of IUDs, 4.1 per cent women reliant on the pill, and 5.6 per cent males who use condoms. Access to contraceptive information is fundamental to achieving gender equality. We need to stress on the importance of male engagement for a successful family planning programme,” stated a press release issued by the Advocating Reproductive Choices — a coalition of more than 170 civil society organisations and individuals.

