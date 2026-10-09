At 85, Pune father’s biggest worry: Who will care for daughter with schizophrenia?

Amrit Bakhshy, former president of the Schizophrenia Awareness Association in Pune, is the primary caregiver of his daughter, Richa, who has been living with schizophrenia for more than three decades

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
5 min readPuneUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 02:33 PM IST
world mental health day pune Amrit Bakhshy with daughter, Richa, 53, who was first diagnosed with schizophrenia in 1991 when she was a school student. (Photo: Special arrangement)
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At 85, Amrit Bakhshy is racing against time. The Pune resident’s biggest concern is the future of his daughter, Richa, 53, who has been living with schizophrenia for more than three decades. “My time has come, and I may not be there tomorrow. What will happen to Richa?” asks Bakhshy, her primary caregiver.

A former president of the Schizophrenia Awareness Association (SAA) in Pune, Bakhshy has moved a district court seeking limited guardianship “with complete care” for his daughter.

Ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10, Bakhshy’s story highlights the struggles of families caring for relatives with chronic mental illnesses.

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“When one person develops a severe mental illness, the whole family is affected. Family members often become caregivers, advocates and silent supporters. They face emotional, social and financial challenges while continuing to stand beside their loved one,” Dr Nishikant Thorat, Head of Department of Psychiatry, B J Government Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, told The Indian Express.

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Decades of living with schizophrenia

Richa was first diagnosed with schizophrenia in 1991. School authorities in Dehradun called Bakhshy and his wife after noticing that she was frequently getting into altercations and experiencing what appeared to be nervous breakdowns at school.

After her diagnosis, the Bakhshys brought Richa back to Mumbai, where the family was then based. One doctor, he recalled, said that Richa’s condition could be a one-time episode and discouraged the use of antipsychotic medication. “But that was a mistake, and we soon realised that her symptoms had not disappeared,” he says.

Richa was studying at Baroda University at the time. “We soon learned that her symptoms had flared up again. Her friends told us that she would leave Rs 100 notes at a temple,” says Bakhshy.

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Eventually, Richa returned home and the family moved to Pune. Bakhshy began researching schizophrenia and exploring ways to help his daughter cope. His wife, meanwhile, sought solace in prayer.

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Dealing with crises

In 2007, the family connected with SAA, a community-based organisation supporting people with mental illness and their families.

By then, Bakhshy had dedicated himself to supporting both his daughter and his wife, who was battling ovarian cancer. He began researching practical approaches to caregiving, learning more about schizophrenia, and exploring ways to manage the stress, uncertainty and other challenges that come with caring for a family member with a serious mental health condition. He also supported his ailing wife, who passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bakhshy and Richa stayed within the SAA campus. Though there were harrowing moments where she endured seizures, involving trips to the hospital, Bakhshy says he learned to face these crises with quiet resilience.

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“I don’t mind that she checks on me every five minutes, whether I am in a meeting or sitting quietly in another room,” he says, adding that he wants to ensure that Richa has the care and support she needs to live with dignity, even when he is no longer around.

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‘To understand mental illness, we must listen’

world mental health day pune man Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital has set up a ‘Mental Health Wall’ where people have shared how healing takes time and asking for help is courageous. (Photo: Special arrangement)

“Mental health problems are increasingly affecting individuals, families and communities. Disorders such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder can be chronic and may require long-term treatment, rehabilitation and continuing support. But living with a mental illness is about much more than the illness itself,” Dr Thorat, the president of the Indian Psychiatry Society’s Pune branch, said.

Around 150-200 patients visit the psychiatry outpatient department at Sassoon General Hospital every day. At least 20 of these are new cases. As per hospital data from January to September this year, 31,655 new and follow-up patients with mental health conditions have undergone treatment.

“To understand mental illness, we must listen,” Dr Thorat said, adding that people with mental illness often struggle with stigma, discrimination, lack of recognition and understanding, inadequate family or social support, financial dependence, etc.

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Sassoon General Hospital has set up a ‘Mental Health Wall’ where people have shared their thoughts. Several have said how healing takes time and asking for help is a courageous step while others have made a strong case for keeping hope alive.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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