At 85, Pune father’s biggest worry: Who will care for daughter with schizophrenia?

Amrit Bakhshy with daughter, Richa, 53, who was first diagnosed with schizophrenia in 1991 when she was a school student. (Photo: Special arrangement)

At 85, Amrit Bakhshy is racing against time. The Pune resident’s biggest concern is the future of his daughter, Richa, 53, who has been living with schizophrenia for more than three decades. “My time has come, and I may not be there tomorrow. What will happen to Richa?” asks Bakhshy, her primary caregiver.

A former president of the Schizophrenia Awareness Association (SAA) in Pune, Bakhshy has moved a district court seeking limited guardianship “with complete care” for his daughter.

Ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10, Bakhshy’s story highlights the struggles of families caring for relatives with chronic mental illnesses.

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“When one person develops a severe mental illness, the whole family is affected. Family members often become caregivers, advocates and silent supporters. They face emotional, social and financial challenges while continuing to stand beside their loved one,” Dr Nishikant Thorat, Head of Department of Psychiatry, B J Government Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, told The Indian Express.