World Mental Health Day: ‘Every year, the number of young people who need help keeps rising’

A short film, Rachana, screened on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, which falls on October 10, tells the story of a young girl who finds it hard to come to terms with a traumatic event in her life. Her new roommate at the hostel is perplexed at the hostility shown by Rachana, but then she discovers the real reason behind such behaviour.

This film shows how everyone is busy constructing and joining the dots of their own lives, said film-maker Suparna Gangal. Understanding such trauma in another person’s life is not easy, because that person may wear a mask of anger or arrogance to survive, but he/she needs a helping hand or the company of a sensible friend. There is a need to extend a helping hand, and understand that someone is broken, to help him/her recover, said Gangal.

The focus of this year’s World Mental Health Day is on young people and the need to provide appropriate health interventions for them. This is particularly relevant as the number of young people who suffer from depression and other mental illnesses has increased, according to psychiatrists at government and private hospitals.

At least 30 per cent of 1,500 persons admitted to the Regional Mental Hospital at Yerawada are youngsters from different parts of the state. “Most of them are from broken families or suffer from addictions,” said Dr Abhijit Phadnis, superintendent at Regional Mental Hospital, Yerawada.

The numbers in other hospitals tell a similar story. At least 40 per cent of the patients in the Out-Patient Department of Sassoon General Hospital are below 25 years of age, said Dr Nitin Abhiwant, associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the hospital. “In most cases, we can help the young people by providing counselling and family therapy,” he said.

Dr Bhooshan Shukla, a psychiatrist who focuses on adolescents, made a strong case for early interventions, such as at the school-level. “While most educational institutions do have counsellors, it is a sad fact that they are the most abused in the school system. They do not have the freedom or authority to help the children and their time is wasted in administrative duties,” Shukla told The Indian Express.

This is a time when children deal with issues pertaining to self-esteem and self-confidence. As many as 50 per cent of severe mental illnesses like schizophrenia, severe depression and substance abuse are seen in children below 18 years, said Shukla, adding, “Every year, the number of young people who need help keeps rising,” he said.

Dr Manik Bhise, consulting neuropsychiatrist at Aurangabad, said the impact of mental illness on young people was devastating. He cited an observation by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which has said that by 2020, depression will be top of the list of disability adjusted life-years, indicating that it will be the most common cause of years lost due to disability.

Numbers from National Crime Records Bureau 2015 also showed a disturbing trend. Among the 1.3 lakh suicides that year, a total of 53,260 were by young people who were younger than 30.

“Depression in children can present atypically and they may not report sadness. They may be more irritable and show aggression, so it is important to watch out for early signs,” said Bhise.

At the Muktangan De-Addiction Centre, director Mukta Puntambekar said of the 150 patients admitted every month, at least 10 per cent were younger than 25, and they suffered from various addictions including alcohol, drugs and internet. A holistic approach, with psychiatric counselling and family support, was needed to help them out, said Puntambekar.

